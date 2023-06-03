Local golf: Blane Dixon Fallen Heroes Fund tournament scheduled for July 31 at Chicopee Woods

The Blane Dixon Fallen Heroes Fund golf tournament is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 31 at Chicopee Woods Golf Club in Gainesville. The tournament helps raise funds to support families of first responders who lost their life while serving the citizens of Hall County.
Corporate, event and individual hole sponsorships are available.
To enter, the cost is $150 per player and $600 for a four-person team. Each entry includes greens fees, cart fees, range balls, along with grab-and-go breakfast and lunch.
Also, there will be awards for longest drive and closest to the pin winners, in addition to a silent auction for donated items.
On the day of the tournament, check-in begins at 8:45 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 10:08 a.m.
The event is held in honor of Blane Dixon, a Hall County Sheriff’s deputy, who was shot and killed in 2019.
For more information, email Kayla Dixon at blanedixonannualgolftournament@gmail.com.