By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
PHOTO GALLERY: Practice football photos from around Hall County
EastHallPractice 5.jpg

East Hall football players work out Monday, July 19, 2021, at the school's practice field.

by Scott Rogers
EastHallPractice 4.jpg

East Hall football players work out Monday, July 19, 2021, at the school's practice field.

by Scott Rogers
EastHallPractice 3.jpg

An East Hall lineman moves a blocking sled during a work out Monday, July 19, 2021, at the school's practice field.

by Scott Rogers
EastHallPractice 1.jpg

East Hall football players work out Monday, July 19, 2021, at the school's practice field in preparation for the upcoming season. .

by Scott Rogers
EastHallPractice 2.jpg

East Hall football players work out Monday, July 19, 2021, at the school's practice field.

by Scott Rogers
Lakeview Academy

Lakeview Academy football practice Monday in Gainesville. Photo by Bill Murphy

Lakeview football

Lakeview Academy football players go through practice Monday in Gainesville. Photo by Bill Murphy

Johnson football

Photo of the new synthetic playing field at Johnson High's Billy Ellis Memorial Stadium. Photo by Bill Murphy

Lakeview Academy football

Lakeview Academy football practice Monday in Gainesville. Photo by Bill Murphy

Lakeview Academy

Lakeview Academy football coach Lee Shaw instructs players on Monday in Gainesville. Photo by Bill Murphy

Lakeview Academy

Lakeview Academy football practice Monday in Gainesville. Photo by Bill Murphy

Johnson football

Photo of the completed synthetic playing surface at Johnson High on Monday in Oakwood. Photo by Bill Murphy

Johnson football

Johnson High football practice Monday in Oakwood. Photo by Bill Murphy

Johnson football

Johnson High football practice Monday in Oakwood. Photo by Bill Murphy

Lakeview Academy

Lakeview Academy players go through practice drills Monday in Gainesville. Photo by Bill Murphy

Lakeview Academy

Lakeview Academy football players go through drills Monday in Gainesville. Photo by Bill Murphy

Johnson football

Johnson High football players go through drills Monday in Oakwood. Photo by Bill Murphy

Johnson football

Johnson coach William Harrell works with players during practice Monday in Oakwood. Photo by Bill Murphy

Lakeview Academy

Lakeview Academy football coach Lee Shaw instructs players Monday during practice in Gainesville. Photo by Bill Murphy

Lakeview Academy

Lakeview Academy practices Monday in Gainesville. Photo by Bill Murphy

Heath Webb

Gainesville High football coach Heath Webb observes his players during Thursday's practice on the Bruce Miller Field. Photo by Bill Murphy

Gainesville football

Gainesville's Tyvez Bledson prepares to get on the field during practice Thursday at Bruce Miller Field. Photo by Bill Murphy

Chestatee football

Chestatee High football practice Wednesday in Gainesville. Photo by Bill Murphy

Flowery Branch football

Flowery Branch players practice Tuesday in Flowery Branch. Photo by Bill Murphy

Gainesville football

Gainesville players wrestle for the ball in the end zone during drills Thursday at Bruce Miller Field. Photo by Bill Murphy

North Hall football

North Hall football practice Thursday at Lynn Cottrell Stadium.

by Scott Rogers
Chestatee football

Chestatee High football coach Shaun Conley talks with his players after Wednesday's practice in Gainesville. Photo by Bill Murphy

Gainesville football

Gainesville High football practice Thursday at Bruce Miller Field. Photo by Bill Murphy

Flowery Branch football

Flowery Branch High football practice Tuesday in Flowery Branch. Photo by Bill Murphy

North Hall football

North Hall High football practice Thursday at Lynn Cottrell Stadium.

by Scott Rogers
Chestatee football

Chestatee football practice Wednesday in Gainesville. Photo by Bill Murphy

Gainesville football

Gainesville football practice Thursday morning at Bruce Miller Field. Photo by Bill Murphy

Flowery Branch football

Flowery Branch High linemen go through drills Tuesday in Flowery Branch. Photo by Bill Murphy