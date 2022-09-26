High school football: Six Hall County schools move games to Thursday in anticipation of bad weather

With the threat of heavy rain in the forecast for the end of the week, six of Hall County’s football programs have moved games up to Thursday.

On Monday, Flowery Branch (2-3, 0-1 Region 8-5A), North Hall (2-3, 2-1 Region 8-4A), East Hall (2-3, 0-3 Region 8-4A), Chestatee (1-4, 1-2 Region 8-4A), Cherokee Bluff (2-3, 2-1 Region 8-4A) and West Hall (1-4, 0-1 Region 7-3A) decided to play a day earlier with Hurricane Ian becoming a growing threat in the Gulf of Mexico.

Storms are expected to reach northeast Georgia with heavy bands of rain by the end of the week.

Yet, four days out, it’s still anyone’s guess how intense the storms will actually be once they reach our area.