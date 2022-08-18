High school football: Gainesville hyped for Week 1 test against No. 6 Marist in Atlanta

Every season opener is understandably cause for excitement for every high school football program this time of year.

However, Gainesville’s 2022 opener against sixth-ranked Marist on Friday night at Hughes Spalding Stadium has generated plenty of anticipation for a number of different reasons.

From the debut of a new era under first-year Red Elephants coach Josh Niblett and his staff, to a roster that has as much talent as any from the program in nearly a decade, to playing a high-profile opponent on the road, there is plenty for the Red Elephants and their fans to be excited about regarding Friday’s opener.

That is exactly the kind of vibe Niblett has wanted to instill in the Gainesville community, as well as his team, though he admits that he wants the latter to be tempered with a little focus and perspective.

“You want everybody to excited,” said Niblett, who won six Alabama state championships at Hoover (Alabama) before accepting the Gainesville job during the offseason, on Wednesday. “But at the same time, we’ve still got two more days before we play. So we don’t want to (waste) our preparation to where we get to game time and all of the sudden, we’re not prepared.

“That’s the thing I caution our kids (about). You can have emotion, but just don’t be emotional because when you get emotional, you don’t get to sleep at night and stress out about it. We just want them to relax and when the game rolls around, we’re relaxed and we’ll be ready to play.”