High school football: No. 5 Gainesville rolls past Shiloh, sets up game for Region 8-6A championship

There were two major tests Gainesville head football coach Josh Niblett wanted to see if his team could pass in its Region 8-6A game against Shiloh.

He was looking to see if the No. 5 Red Elephants could win by focusing primarily on the run on offense, and whether they could keep up with the kind of speed that the host Generals possess.

They passed both tests in a 34-7 victory Friday night at Shiloh Community Stadium.

“We did what we had to do to in the football game,” Niblett said after the Red Elephants (8-0, 4-0) officially locked down a Class 6A state playoff berth and set up a showdown with North Forsyth (6-2, 4-0) for the region title next week at City Park Stadium. “I thought our kids played extremely physical. Coming into an environment … on the road, (Shiloh was) very good. They’re explosive on offense and very athletic on defense. Watching them on tape, they’re one or two plays away from being probably with only one loss. So our kids knew that coming in.

“I’m proud of our kids. There was a time in when we had to get together and get our composure back, and we did that. I was proud of how our kids handled themselves in the second half.”

Yes, Baxter Wright and the Gainesville passing game had their moments, with the former finishing 16 of 20 for 236 yards and two touchdowns. The Red Elephants quarterback also picked up 82 yards rushing.

However, it was Naim Cheeks had the run that did a lot of heavy lifting in Friday’s win.

The Red Elephants ran 45 plays on the ground to just 20 through the air, with Cheeks accounting for 22 of those carries and grinding out 157 of those yards with three scores to lead an effort in which Gainesville amassed 272 rushing yards.

“I think coming into the game, we knew there was going to be opportunities in the game to run the football,” Niblett said. “I thought we did a good job on the inside. There were a couple times when we missed a couple of blocks, but I thought we tried to win the run totals in the box, and I thought our guys did a good job with that.”