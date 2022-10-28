Friedlander: Gainesville's formula for success in 2022 will result in win against North Forsyth in 8-6A championship game

THE HYPE: This seems pretty obvious, but if either team gets a little too caught up in all the build-up (which would be at least a little understandable, given that we are talking about high school students), it will likely be apparent quite early.



Those early signs could manifest themselves in anything from careless penalties, turnovers, missed assignments or any one of a number of other mistakes that are more mental in nature than physical.

THE FORMULA: That said, if fifth-ranked Gainesville (8-0, 4-0) suffers early ill effects from what figures to be a very emotionally-charged atmosphere, fans shouldn’t panic. Given how this season has progressed thus far, the Red Elephants almost certainly won’t.

With very few exceptions, most games they’ve played so far this season has followed a familiar pattern. It goes something like this:

Gainesville struggles throughout the first quarter and early into the second thanks to a combination of the mistakes mentioned above before beginning to rally late in the half, though the score is still relatively close at intermission.

By the second half, the Red Elephants have gotten their collective act together on both sides of the ball and proceed to stampede over their foes and pull away for a win by a decisive margin.

The only real deviations from that script occurred in the opener at Marist, when the Red Elephants played nearly flawless football for the first quarter and a half and jumped out to a huge lead before holding on for dear life, and a 55-6 win at Apalachee on Sept. 16 in which they jumped on the Wildcats early and often.

The 23-13 win at Monroe Area on Sept. 2 also followed a slightly different path, since Gainesville actually trailed that game at the half before outscoring the Purple Hurricanes 13-0 in the second half.

THE GROUND GAME: Both Niblett and North Forsyth coach Robert Craft both emphasized the importance of establishing the running game and stopping the run on defense as big keys not only to Friday’s game, but both team’s aspirations down the road in the playoffs, and with good reason.

While football has changed to a more aerial-dominated game on pretty much any level above the Pop Warner level (and maybe even below it) over the past 25 years or so, running the football is still far more important on the high school level than in college ball or the NFL.

That said, while Gainesville has been put up plenty of impressive numbers on the ground thanks to the big-play bursts, primarily from Naim Cheeks, it has been much more consistent of late by complementing their senior workhorse with power of Marquis Ross and Kylan Hall and the timely contributions of quarterback Baxter Wright, all working behind a maturing offensive line.

Of course, North Forsyth has also been a lot more balanced lately thanks to the improved health of its line, plus the development of Raiders sophomore running back Karson McBrayer.

So keep an eye on which team has the most success on the ground, and perhaps more importantly, how it affects time of possession.

And finally:

THE CROWD: Before I joined the Times staff in August, it had been decades since I had seen a game at City Park Stadium, and the difference between the atmosphere then and now is like night and day.

It would not surprise me at all if that atmosphere played at least a part in a lot of the timely surges the Red Elephants have made this season, at least in home games, and in close games, the effect a home crowd can make a difference.

Now, I’m not usually one to make bold predictions, but I’ll go out on a limb and take a stab at it for Friday’s game.

With the possible exception of Marist and Monroe Area, North Forsyth (6-2, 4-0) poses as tough a challenge Gainesville has faced so far this season.

That said, I think the formula stays pretty much intact.

The game stays close throughout the first half and probably early into the second before the Red Elephants pull away late.

Call it Gainesville 31, North Forsyth 14.

Feel free to send me good recipes for crow if I turn out to be wrong. Barbeque or grilled sound the most appetizing, but I’m willing to try something new.

