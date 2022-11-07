Chestatee football coach Shaun Conley retires after seven years with its program, 31-year career

On Monday, Chestatee High football coach Shaun Conley announced his retirement after spending the past seven years with the school.
The news was made public in a press release by Hall County Schools athletics director Stan Lewis.
In 2022, Chestatee finished with a 2-8 mark.
After taking over in 2016, he guided the War Eagles to a 16-55 record.
Conley’s career spanned 31 years, including time as an assistant coach at White County, Union County, Flowery Branch and Peachtree Ridge.
“Coach Shaun Conley has meant so much to the Chestatee community these past seven years,” War Eagles athletics director Matt Stowers said. “I am thankful for the positive and long-lasting impact he has had on both young people and adults in our building. Our football program is in great shape and well-prepared for what comes next.”