Fighting for a cause: Professional boxer Tim Hall strives to make sure kids in Gainesville and surrounding areas don't make the same mistakes he did

When Tim Hall was going through a dark time in his life, boxing was one of the only things that kept him clean. Now, he’s trying to make sure kids in Gainesville and surrounding areas have the same opportunity.

Hall — a professional boxer for the last 15 years — is an Athens native and resident still, but he works and trains at The Beast Sports Center in Gainesville, where he runs his “No Kids Left Out” program — a class he developed to train children who might otherwise end up on the streets selling or doing drugs. The idea was born out of advice he received from his mother.

“My mom always taught me to believe in God, and the first thing is you’ve got to give to receive,” he said. “So I decided to give back.”

Hall’s boxing career began when he was around 6 years old. His father bought a pair of boxing gloves each for Hall and his two brothers, because he wanted his sons to be tough. Hall’s father would bring in other boys from the neighborhood and have them fight against his sons, and Hall fell in love with the sport immediately. But starting in the summer following his fifth grade year in school, fighting started to take a back seat to drugs.

He began selling crack cocaine when he was 12, and boxing sparring sessions turned into street fights. Hall’s skills translated well to the less official brawls, and he began to develop a reputation around Athens.

“Guys were getting to the point where they were getting scared of me, and they would start jumping on me and they would start trying to shoot at me and everything,” he said. “I was being shot at so many times in my younger life. I was amazed that I just made it out of a lot of situations and never got hit.”

He continued to sell drugs until his early 20s, when an incident with one of his friends mother’s caused him to reevaluate his life choices.

He had taken to selling to the woman — who was wheelchair bound — because he was afraid other dealers might have taken advantage of her. Hall’s friend came banging on his door frantically one night to tell him her mother had fallen in the shower and hit her head. When he learned that the woman had died, all he could think about was how he had sold drugs to her earlier that day and made tangible contributions to her health problems.

“I knew at that point in time I wouldn’t sell it to my own mother,” he said. “So if I wouldn’t sell it to my mother, why was I selling it to my friend’s mother?”

A few days later, Hall was hanging out at a friend’s house — who was also a dealer — when the police came by to carry out a raid.

He was already on probation for a previous arrest, and knew he might go to prison for a long time if he was convicted on another drug charge. His then partner was pregnant with their child at the time, and Hall worried about his expected daughter growing up without a father in her life.

As police officers rifled through his friend’s belongings, Hall made a promise to himself.

“That was the day that I actually told myself if God will allow these cops to somehow just not take me to jail, I promise myself that I’ll never sell drugs again.”

The cops did not find what they were looking for, and Hall had a second chance. He took full advantage.

He had turned professional a few years earlier, but had largely given up on boxing while focusing on his drug dealing career. Now, his only focus was getting back into boxing shape and making sure he could give his daughter the best life possible.

Hall started training with Athens-based trainer Keith Keppner at a gym called Doro MMA. Hall’s professional status gave Keppner legitimacy, allowing him to start his own gym — Keppner Boxing & Fitness. Hall trained and worked there for a time, but quickly started to butt heads with Keppner.