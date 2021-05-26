University of North Georgia's Smith and Simmons tabbed Division-II softball All-Americans

University of North Georgia softball players Kylee Smith and Margaret Simmons earned NFCA All-American honors Tuesday. Smith earned first team honors for the fourth time in her career, while Simmons was named the second-team shortstop.

Smith, a first-team at-large selection, became the 19th four-time NFCA All-American in Division II. Additionally, she is now in elite company with CSUN pitcher Debbie Dickman (1987-90), Ashland outfielder Sunny Litteral (1996-99) and Lock Haven pitcher Kristin Erb (2006-09) as the fourth Division II student-athlete to earn four first-team honors.