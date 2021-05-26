University of North Georgia's Smith and Simmons tabbed Division-II softball All-Americans

University of North Georgia softball players Kylee Smith and Margaret Simmons earned NFCA All-American honors Tuesday. Smith earned first team honors for the fourth time in her career, while Simmons was named the second-team shortstop.
Smith, a first-team at-large selection, became the 19th four-time NFCA All-American in Division II. Additionally, she is now in elite company with CSUN pitcher Debbie Dickman (1987-90), Ashland outfielder Sunny Litteral (1996-99) and Lock Haven pitcher Kristin Erb (2006-09) as the fourth Division II student-athlete to earn four first-team honors.
Smith captured Peach Belt Pitcher of the Year accolades for the third straight season. She played an instrumental role in the Nighthawks’ seventh-straight Peach Belt Conference title and sixth berth into the national championship tournament.
Simmons was named a second-team All-American at shortstop.
A junior from Eastman, she is hitting .383 with 18 home runs and 53 RBIs. She is currently fifth in the Peach Belt Conference in batting average, third in slugging percentage and sixth in runs scored. She leads the Peach Belt and is ranked 10th in NCAA Division II in RBIs.
North Georgia opens the NCAA Division II Softball Championships against Biola University at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Denver.