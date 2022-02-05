North Hall propelled by strong first half in 85-62 win against East Forsyth to wrap up regular season

North Hall took a balanced approach, led by Robert Terry’s 18 points and Matthew Ray’s 13-point night.



Also for the Trojans, Austin Atha and Sam Gailey each finished with 11 points.

From the start, North Hall controlled the tempo.

North Hall also held the Broncos to single digits in the second quarter.

Trojans coach Miles Kendall was pleased with the effort, knowing they could face the Broncos (8-18, 4-10) again with a playoff spot on the line.

The Trojans jumped out fast and disrupted East Forsyth’s offense.

Ray got going in the quarter, helping force turnovers and then knocking down shots, which got him into an offensive rhythm.

North Hall’s defense led to easy baskets.

Its relentless full-court defense led to the Trojans, outscoring the Broncos 22-4 in the second period.

North Hall led 41-20 at halftime.

“Their pressure sped us up,” Broncos coach Scott Bracco said. “They separated from us in the second quarter. When you make shots, your defense is going to get better.”

East Forsyth made adjustments in the second half.

The Broncos made a run and cut the lead to 10 points, but they could not get ahead.

Leading the way for East Forsyth was Matthew Rouse with 18 points and Davey Hyams added 14 points.

Ryan Sanders finished with 12 points for the Broncos.

Up next, North Hall will play in the region tournament semifinals on February 12 at Cherokee Bluff.

NORTH HALL GIRLS 62, EAST FORSYTH 52: Kristina Peach kicked off a fourth-quarter run with a 3-pointer and Rylee McCall reached 1,000 career points on Friday in Gainesville.

Trailing by three points to open the fourth quarter, the Lady Trojans (17-8, 8-6 Region 7-3A) responded by going on a 14-2 run, which started with Peach’s made long-range basket.

Peach knocked down eight 3-pointers and finished the game with 25 points. McCall finished with 16 points for North Hall.

“We love the 3-pointer, but it’s not the game plan,” Lady Trojans coach Kristi House said. “We just want to get good shots up.”

It was also special for McCall, a four-year starter for North Hall, to reach the milestone on the home court.

“This has been a four-year process,” House said. “We wanted her to get it. She has been a large part of what we do for a long time.”

For East Forsyth, Allison Hiddema hit three fourth-quarter 3-pointers and scored a team-high 20 points.

Up next, North Hall is the No. 4 seed will play in the Region 7-3A tournament next week.