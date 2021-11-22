Flowery Branch High graduate, North Georgia senior Julianne Sutton picked as Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week

University of North Georgia senior Julianne Sutton was tabbed Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.
Part of a three-game winning streak, the Flowery Branch High averaged 17 points and nine rebounds per game in wins against Benedict, Delta State and Montevello.
Her best showing was a 22-point, 11-rebound effort in the win against Delta State.
Sutton finished the week shooting 56 percent from the field and 78 percent from the free throw line.
Up next, North Georgia visits West Georgia at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.