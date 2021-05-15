Top-ranked North Hall takes down Ringgold 10-2 in Game 1 of state semifinals

North Hall plated four runs in the first inning and took advantage of six fielding errors by Ringgold over the first four innings to win 10-2 in the first game of Saturday's Class 3A state semifinals series in Ringgold.

With the win, the top-ranked Trojans (30-5) can lock up a berth in the state championship series with a win in the nightcap. If there's a split, a deciding third game will be played Monday in Ringgold.

For North Hall, first baseman Eli Reece had the big hit in the first inning with a bases-loaded single that scored three runs when the Tigers center fielder misplayed the ball and let it roll toward the fence.

In the seventh inning, left fielder Bradford Puryear connected on a three-run home run for North Hall, followed by an RBI single from Hudson Barrett.

Trojans starter Jaret Bales was superb, throwing all seven innings. The only blemish against him was a two-run homer in the fourth inning by McCain Mangram. Mangram had the only three hits for the third-ranked Ringgold, the first a single with two outs in the first inning, but was picked off at second base for the final out of the inning.

Bales also recorded three strikeouts for the Trojans, and pitched around a pair of two-out walks in the fifth inning when he got Mason Parker to strikeout swinging on a 3-2 count.



