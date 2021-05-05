North Hall's Bales, West Hall's Murphy pick up top honors for Region 7-3A baseball

On Wednesday, the All-Region 7-3A baseball team was released and North Hall’s Jaret Bales was tabbed as Pitcher of the Year.
Meanwhile, West Hall’s Kyle Murphy was picked as Hitter of the Year.
Also making the list from North Hall were Tate Brooks, Jace Bowen, Eli Reece, Jay Johnson, Bradford Puryear, Baker Dyer and Hunter Brooks.
For West Hall, Will Brannan and Braden Simms were also selected.
Representing Cherokee Bluff are Bryce England, Jacob Vokal, Ben Jenkins, Dylan Kautz, Braxton Beal and Clay Tyas.
White County’s Jim Waits was picked as Coach of the Year, along with Warriors star Jake Johnson was Player of the Year.
Second-Team All-Region selections from West Hall included Justin Shaffer, Tyler Maynard and Alex Holman.
For North Hall, Landon Davis was also recognized.
Cherokee Bluff’s Ty Corbin was also a Second-Team Pick.