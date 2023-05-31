Major League Baseball: North Hall grad Reese Olson gets called up by Detroit Tigers

On Friday, North Hall High graduate Reese Olson is set to have a life-long dream come true.

After steadily rising the ranks in minor-league baseball the past five years, the right-handed pitcher will make his big-league debut for the Detroit Tigers against the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park in Detroit.

Olson, 23, received the call up Thursday from Triple-A Toledo, following his 10-strikeout performance over five innings Saturday. He also didn’t surrender a walk.