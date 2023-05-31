Major League Baseball: North Hall grad Reese Olson gets called up by Detroit Tigers

On Friday, North Hall High graduate Reese Olson is set to have a life-long dream come true.
After steadily rising the ranks in minor-league baseball the past five years, the right-handed pitcher will make his big-league debut for the Detroit Tigers against the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park in Detroit.
Olson, 23, received the call up Thursday from Triple-A Toledo, following his 10-strikeout performance over five innings Saturday. He also didn’t surrender a walk.
With his promotion, Olson is the first player from Hall County to get called up to the big leagues since Flowery Branch graduate Brad Keller, also a right-handed pitcher, was called up by the Kansas City Royals in 2018.
Like Keller, Olson was picked up by his big league club before the deadline for the Rule 5 draft, which would have made him a free agent in 2023.
This season, Olson has a 2-3 record on the mound with 10 starts for the Tigers’ highest level of minor-league ball.
In 2023, Olson started the season in the major league camp for the Tigers, before his assignment to Triple-A.
Olson has been on a roll lately.
On May 20, he threw five innings and allowed one hit with nine strikeouts against the Omaha Storm Chasers.
Olson started his career with the Milwaukee Brewers, after being selected in the 13th round of the 2018 draft.
In high school, Olson was key for the Trojans in winning their first state championship in 2017.
Originally signed to play for Georgia Tech, he opted to skip college after he was drafted in 2018.
In 2022, Olson finished his season with the Double-A Erie Sea Wolves strong, racking up nine strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings on Sept. 20.
Last season, Olson had three games with double-digit strikeouts.