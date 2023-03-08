High school baseball: Top county teams encouraged as region schedule heats up

The 2023 high school baseball season is still relatively in its early stages.

Yet with most of the Georgia High School Association’s teams either having just started, or is about to start, region play this week and next, it seems a pretty good time for many of Hall County’s coaches to take a least a preliminary assessment of the direction their teams are taking.

Several of those coaches have to like that direction, with the obvious example being Cherokee Bluff.

The top-ranked Bears are off to the best start in their program’s brief history at 9-0 following Tuesday’s 23-2 win over Cedar Shoals and a 4-3 win a day prior against Seckinger.

While it has experienced plenty of success since the school opened up in the fall of 2018 and have several key wins during their current win streak, last week’s Region 8-4A crossover road win at defending state champion North Oconee, which earned Cherokee Bluff top ranking in Class 4A from georgiacoachesbox.com, has opened a lot of eyes to the program beyond Hall County.

That development left head coach Jeremy Kemp a little nostalgic, but also left him with the realization that while such respect has its benefits, it also has its potential pitfalls.

“When that ranking came out this morning, I started thinking about where we started,” Kemp said following Monday’s win. “We had our first practice on those two rec fields (next to the current field). We had two fungoes and two buckets of balls. We didn’t have a field, we didn’t have anything. So to think that was the summer prior to the 2019 season, it’s been an awesome ride.

“Of course, I have a few grey hairs because of it, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world. (But) I don’t think we’re going to sneak up on anybody anymore. The thing about our region is it’s full of teams like the two teams you saw play here (Monday) night.”