High school baseball: Gainesville's postseason hopes fading after league loss to Jackson County

With only four league games remaining in the regular season, Gainesville’s playoff chances got even slimmer on Monday with a 7-1 loss against Jackson County.

Coming into the evening at Ivey-Watson Field, the Red Elephants (11-13, 5-9 Region 8-6A) were facing a position where they would almost certainly need to win out, along with get some help from programs in front of them, in order to finish in the top four for a postseason berth.

Gainesville right-hander Riley Valentine had a solid start, going through the first 4 2/3 innings with minimal damage.

However, with two outs in the fifth inning, that’s when the Panthers (12-14, 9-5) took control.

Tied 1-1 in the top of the frame and with runners on base, Jackson County’s Spencer Muffuletto and Drew Matthews both connected on run-scoring doubles to right field.

Then, Matthews scored on a bases-loaded walk.

For the Panthers, Karson Wheeler and Brice Benton round out the six-run frame with additional run-scoring hits.

“Up until that point (in the fifth inning), it was a neck-and-neck game,” Gainesville coach Adam Miller said. “We had some big defensive plays, timely hits, were right where we wanted to be. We just couldn’t get out of that fifth inning and they took advantage of that.”