High school baseball: Gainesville's postseason hopes fading after league loss to Jackson County

With only four league games remaining in the regular season, Gainesville’s playoff chances got even slimmer on Monday with a 7-1 loss against Jackson County.
Coming into the evening at Ivey-Watson Field, the Red Elephants (11-13, 5-9 Region 8-6A) were facing a position where they would almost certainly need to win out, along with get some help from programs in front of them, in order to finish in the top four for a postseason berth.
Gainesville right-hander Riley Valentine had a solid start, going through the first 4 2/3 innings with minimal damage.
However, with two outs in the fifth inning, that’s when the Panthers (12-14, 9-5) took control.
Tied 1-1 in the top of the frame and with runners on base, Jackson County’s Spencer Muffuletto and Drew Matthews both connected on run-scoring doubles to right field.
Then, Matthews scored on a bases-loaded walk.
For the Panthers, Karson Wheeler and Brice Benton round out the six-run frame with additional run-scoring hits.
“Up until that point (in the fifth inning), it was a neck-and-neck game,” Gainesville coach Adam Miller said. “We had some big defensive plays, timely hits, were right where we wanted to be. We just couldn’t get out of that fifth inning and they took advantage of that.”
Still, Gainesville made it respectable early.
Down a run in the bottom of the third inning, Anthony Lugo connected on a hit to drive home Gainesville’s only run.
The inning started with Tavarus Dowdy’s bunt for a single at the No. 9 spot in the batting order.
Lugo finished with a pair of hits for the Red Elephants.
In the outfield, right fielder Smith McGarvey had a good catch on a fly ball hit to the shallow part of the outfield.
Even though this season will likely not result in a postseason berth, the Red Elephants coach is quite the optimist about the program’s future.
“This is a fun group to coach, they play hard all the time,” Miller said. “Right now, we start five freshmen on most nights, only have two seniors on our roster. I’m very proud of their effort, but sometimes you have to get that in-game experience and that’s what we’re working on right now.”
Up next, Gainesville faces North Forsyth (17-8, 12-2) on Wednesday in Coal Mountain.