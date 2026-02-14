Baseball
ePaper
Bill Pay
Place a Classifed
Marketplace/Legals
Best of Hall 2026
Careers
Connect
Manage subscription
Log In
Register
Subscribe
For
more
great content
Baseball
Subscribe
For
more
great content
Sections
News
Elections
Life
Sports
Opinion
Journalism Fund
Columnists
Obituaries
Newsletters
Calendar
App
Puzzles
Magazines
Shop
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ePaper
Bill Pay
Place a Classifed
Marketplace/Legals
Best of Hall 2026
Careers
Connect
Manage subscription
Connect
Like on Facebook
Follow on Twitter
Follow on Instagram
News
Elections
Life
Sports
Opinion
Journalism Fund
Columnists
Obituaries
Newsletters
Calendar
App
Puzzles
Magazines
Shop
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
More
Elections
What protesters said about planned ICE detention center in Oakwood
Gainesville man arrested on child porn charges
Man killed in crash on Ga. 365
Gainesville man, 70, charged with rape of girl under 10
BREAKING: Verdict in for Gillsville man accused of molesting 5-year-old girl
Even as dementia steals memories, their 65-year love still blooms
North Georgia Wildlife & Safari Park makes top 10 in USA Today poll; voting still open
This YMCA program in Hall County just got a major boost from the Atlanta Falcons
Hall County restaurant inspections: El Sombrero, Tupelo Honey, Gainesville Middle School and others for Feb. 3-9
Rotary Club of Gainesville names 2026 Woman of the Year
Baseball
Basketball
Running
Football
Golf
Soccer
Softball
Swimming
Tennis
Volleyball
Wrestling
High school basketball: Chestatee sweeps North Hall to wrap up regular season
Baseball scoreboard: Cherokee Bluff, East Hall both pick up wins
High school basketball: East Hall boys continues their big turnaround with a win over Monroe Area
Basketball scoreboard: Lanier Christian girls fall in GAPPS state quarterfinals
High school wrestling: Two athletes from Hall advance to state semifinals
Opinion: Oakwood ICE detention center would hurt community
Opinion: ‘Oakwood deserves leadership, not silence,’ Gainesville mayor says of ICE jail
Opinion: State Bar of Georgia remembers Weymon Forrester, influential Gainesville attorney
Opinion: Why even Trump supporters oppose renaming Sawnee Mountain
Opinion: A case for President Trump’s record after one year
Tom Greene
Guest column, Douglas Young: Anti-ICE protesters should study MLK and civil rights marchers
Guest column, Ron Quinn: Adaptability in an age of change
Column: Life was never meant to be a solo sport
Guest column, Andrew Clyde: Assessing Trump's first year back
Column: When there was a run on nylons in Gainesville
By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Baseball scoreboard: Cherokee Bluff, East Hall both pick up wins
North Hall lost to East Forsyth