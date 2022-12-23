Winter weather’s impact on Hall County

The National Weather Service projects a high of 19 and a low of 9 degrees Friday night, with temperatures staying below freezing until Sunday afternoon. Conditions are expected to remain dry through the weekend.



Hall County’s Operations and Special Project Manager for Emergency Management Zachary Brackett said that while the winter storm has had “minimal” impact on the roads, drivers should remain cautious when traveling, as downed trees have been reported throughout the county.

“We have seen our temperature fall to 15 (degrees) and wind gusts up to 35 mph with approximately 25 trees fallen across the county,” Brackett said. “There were two trees that fell onto homes with no injuries reported by the occupants. Hall County Public Works is working to clear the trees across county roads while the municipalities are clearing theirs.”

Brackett reminded residents that this is only the first phase of a winter storm expected to last through the weekend.

“This is the beginning of the event, not the middle or the end,” Brackett said. “Tonight’s going to be much colder. I’m still looking at lows of 8 degrees and wind chills of -11.”

Hall County has seen an average of about 3,500 residents without power since 4:30 a.m., according to Brackett, though utility providers have been working through the early morning to resolve outages.

Georgia Power reported 17 outages affecting 78 customers in Hall County, and Jackson EMC had 48 customers without power in the area around noon Friday.

“Our teams are working safely and as quickly as possible to restore service in these extreme winter conditions, as we continue to deal with high winds and icy roads,” said Georgia Power Manager of Storm Center Operations Ryan Poole. “To our customers directly affected by this winter storm, we recognize it’s extremely cold and that we’re in the midst of the holiday season.”

GDOT announced that I-85 express lanes and I-75 south metro express lanes are safe for travel, and the I-75 northwest corridor express lanes are expected to reopen to southbound traffic early Friday afternoon.

GDOT also urged caution to those who decide to travel, and to report any obstructions in the roadways.

“There are some reports of fallen trees and down power lines,” a statement from GDOT said. “If motorists come across downed trees, please report them to 511 as soon as possible so crews can remove them. If motorists come across downed power lines, report them to local authorities or 911 and find an alternate route.”