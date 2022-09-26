What to expect in Hall from Hurricane Ian

Hall County emergency officials are preparing for heavy rain and gusty winds from Hurricane Ian later this week.

“We will begin to participate in weather briefings with the National Weather Service today and that will continue through the week,” said Casey Ramsey, director for Hall County’s Emergency Management Agency.

The Gainesville City and Hall County school districts said they are monitoring the storm but have not made any decisions yet about closing schools.

Ian was forecast to hit the western tip of Cuba as a major hurricane and then become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 mph (225 km/h) over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida, according to the Associated Press.