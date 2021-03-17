Thunderstorms could bring tornadoes and hail to Hall County on Thursday

A line of thunderstorms are forecasted to move through Gainesville and Hall County Thursday morning, bringing potential for tornadoes and large hail, according to the National Weather Service.
Kyle Thiem, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Peachtree City office, said the thunderstorms are anticipated to pass through the area between 6-11 a.m. Thursday.
“We’re expecting we could have some widespread severe threats,” Thiem said. “We could have strong damaging winds, maybe some large hail. Some tornadoes will be possible as well.”
Hall County Emergency Management Agency Director Casey Ramsey said the storm coming through the area is in the Level 3 category, meaning that Hall is at an “enhanced risk” of numerous severe storms. This includes a few tornadoes, reports of wind damage and hail reaching 1-2 inches in diameter.
Ramsey said Hall could see up to 60 mph winds Thursday morning and a collective 1-2 inches of rain between Wednesday night and Thursday.
“What concerns us anytime we have significant wind values is downed trees and power lines,” he said. “We’ll (emergency management) make sure when we have those instances to get the roads clear. As a reminder, stay away from downed power lines.”
Thiem said showers could begin after sunset on Wednesday, but the weather won’t be a “clear cut line of storms” like Thursday’s forecast.
Ramsey noted that Hall has 22 weather sirens in the county. If there is a tornado warning in an area with a siren, it will alarm.
Ramsey reminded residents that the structures are intended to alert people outside. If someone is inside, they might not be able to hear one go off. He advises Hall residents to keep a weather alert at the ready on their phones. People can sign up for the emergency management agency’s citizen alert system — which notifies residents about severe weather events — by visiting alerts.hallcounty.org.
If a tornado does touch ground, Ramsey asks that people seek refuge in the center of the lowest point of their home, like a basement. If someone lives in an apartment complex, he recommends moving to the ground floor or an interior stairwell. Those who reside in a mobile home should prepare to stay with a neighbor or relative who lives in a safer structure, he said.
“Now is a good time to make sure your plans are in place,” Ramsey said. “Have your phone charged up. Be prepared and pay attention.”
The severe weather is part of a system that has taken aim at the South in recent days.
Storms dumped as much as 6 inches of rain on Mississippi and Alabama on Tuesday ahead of threatening weather that forecasters said could include tornadoes across a large part of the South from Texas to Georgia.
With isolated flooding already being reported in western Alabama, the Storm Prediction Center said hail as large as tennis balls and intense twisters were possible across the region Wednesday. More than 6 million people live in an area stretching from eastern Arkansas to eastern Alabama that forecasters said was most at risk.
