Thunderstorms could bring tornadoes and hail to Hall County on Thursday

Kyle Thiem, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Peachtree City office, said the thunderstorms are anticipated to pass through the area between 6-11 a.m. Thursday.

“We’re expecting we could have some widespread severe threats,” Thiem said. “We could have strong damaging winds, maybe some large hail. Some tornadoes will be possible as well.”

Hall County Emergency Management Agency Director Casey Ramsey said the storm coming through the area is in the Level 3 category, meaning that Hall is at an “enhanced risk” of numerous severe storms. This includes a few tornadoes, reports of wind damage and hail reaching 1-2 inches in diameter.