Snow flurries in the forecast for Hall

So now it may snow.

Flurries are in the forecast Monday evening after a snow-free frigid Christmas weekend, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Carmen Hernandez.

“We’re expecting isolated to scattered light snow showers to be possible – moving in between 6 p.m.-8 p.m. – and then most likely tapering off by midnight to 1 a.m., with accumulation of less than a 10th of an inch expected at this time,” Hernandez said. “The overall impact seems to be low at this time, but there still might be up to a quarter-inch accumulation at the most.”

Hernandez said road conditions are expected to be mostly clear Tuesday morning.

“Once the sun comes up any accumulation should melt,” she said.

The temperatures over the weekend were the lowest in Hall County for Christmas Eve since 1989.

The National Weather Service recorded a temperature of 5 degrees in Gainesville. That was one degree lower than the record of 6 degrees in 1989. The coldest high temperature of 25 degrees from 1989 also fell. A high temperature on Saturday of 18 degrees was set.

Temperatures in Hall County are projected to dip below freezing around 7 p.m. Monday night, with chances of snowfall growing to 30% by 10 p.m.

The temperature is expected to stay below freezing before climbing to 36 degrees by 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Utility providers have worked through the long weekend to resolve outages to thousands of customers affected by the arctic blast, and only four Jackson EMC customers in Hall County were without power Monday afternoon.

An emergency homeless shelter opened Wednesday before temperatures dropped to single digits.

Jim Froehlich, a physician at Good News at Noon who has led the effort, said Friday morning that they had about 30 homeless folks staying at the shelter. Local nonprofits and churches have donated money, blankets, sleeping bags, gloves and food. And the city, he said, paid for some portable toilets.



