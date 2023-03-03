Severe thunderstorms expected in Hall Friday evening

Severe thunderstorms are expected to come through Hall County between 4-7 p.m. Friday, with possible wind gusts reaching 35-60 mph and a chance of isolated tornadoes within that same timeframe.
“We’re expecting some severe weather, a lot of lightning, very heavy rain, isolated tornadoes — that’s what we’re looking at today,” said Vaughn Smith, a forecaster with the National Weather Service. “Gusting winds could get up to as high as 60 mph with the stronger thunderstorms that come in later with the line.”
A wind advisory is now in effect in Gainesville and Hall County, as 20-30 mph winds move in ahead of the storm front.
Smith said winds are “increasing right now,” and will continue to increase in strength throughout the day.
Smith said the issuance of a tornado watch is possible as the front of severe weather moves in around 4 p.m.
If a tornado warning is issued, folks should seek shelter immediately in a basement or an enclosed area, away from windows, until the warning is lifted.