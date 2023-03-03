Severe thunderstorms expected in Hall Friday evening

Severe thunderstorms are expected to come through Hall County between 4-7 p.m. Friday, with possible wind gusts reaching 35-60 mph and a chance of isolated tornadoes within that same timeframe.

“We’re expecting some severe weather, a lot of lightning, very heavy rain, isolated tornadoes — that’s what we’re looking at today,” said Vaughn Smith, a forecaster with the National Weather Service. “Gusting winds could get up to as high as 60 mph with the stronger thunderstorms that come in later with the line.”