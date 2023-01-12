Severe storms possible across Hall County

Severe weather with the possibility of tornadoes is forecast in Hall County this afternoon.

National Weather Service meteorologist Nick Morgan said a storm front being tracked in parts of Alabama will likely move east into Hall County about 4 p.m.

That storm is expected to bring strong winds exceeding 60 mph, according to Morgan, and a wind advisory will be in effect in the northeast Georgia area at that time.

“(The storm) should be impacting Hall County around 4-5 p.m., and it should rapidly push out of the area around 7-8 p.m.,” Morgan said. “The main threat for this line of storms pushing through is going to be the damaging straight line winds…ahead of the front, we could potentially see 30-40 mph gust, then when the front pushes in, it’s going to be up to 60 (mph). It’s going to go back down to go back down 30-40 (mph) until the system moves out.”

Morgan said the issuance of a tornado watch is possible until the front begins to pass by 8 p.m.

“We can’t rule out a brief tornado as the line pushes through,” he said. “We do not have any warnings or (a) watch out at this time…(Hall County) by midafternoon (around 4 p.m.) we could potentially see one.”



