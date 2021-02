Gainesville got a bit of frozen precipitation Saturday night, with rain turning to snow that was expected to turn back to rain by morning.

The National Weather Service had predicted rain and possible sleet but no snow accumulation overnight. Mother Nature proved that wrong, dropping a light blanket of snow and coating Lakeshore Mall in white.

The forecast calls for rising temperatures overnight, with snow turning back to rain by morning. Sunday is expected to be sunny with highs in the 50s.