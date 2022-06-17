'It’s about survival' - How volunteers are helping protect homeless from heatwave





“They’re drinking a bottle in seconds and going to the next one,” she said.

A heat advisory from the National Weather Service is in effect until Thursday evening, and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, with a high of 96 degrees and heat index temperatures as high as 105 degrees.

When it’s that hot, heat illnesses can become more common.

“You put two to three bottles of water in you, it’s like your system’s boiling it, it’s so hot,” said Bolding.

The Northeast Georgia Health System has seen an uptick in the number of patients complaining of heat exposure, said spokeswoman Beth Downs. They've had eight cases since June 1.

Ken Gossage, director of the Good News at Noon homeless shelter, said two men showed up at his shelter this week after being hospitalized for dehydration.

“We do make it a point of keeping a big jug of ice water in our lobby so that they can stay hydrated,” Gossage said. “Some of them even carry around those big old 24, 30 ounce jugs and just keep filling them up.”

One homeless man at the camp behind St. Paul’s seems to be braving the heat better than others.

Clarence Roydes, 59, said he stays relatively cool in his hand-dug cave. Using a shovel, he dug something of a cave in the side of the hill, fashioning some old two-by-four planks to prop up a tarp. It is large enough to stand in. He uses batteries to power lights and even has a laptop that he plays video games on. He has lived at the camp off and on for about two years.

His thermometer read 80 degrees, about 10 degrees cooler than it was outside. Of course it gets hot, he said, but he fancies himself a survivalist and is mostly content.

“If I’m out of the sun, I’m out of the heat,” he said.