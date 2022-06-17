'It’s about survival' - How volunteers are helping protect homeless from heatwave

The scorching summer heat has turned Gainesville into a “hell on Earth” for the hundreds of homeless folks who live here, said Mike Fisher, the housing manager for Ninth District Opportunity.
The Times spoke with several homeless people Thursday who take refuge in a shady camp in the woods behind St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Christen Lott Hunte, who volunteers helping the homeless, delivered the latest care package — food, sunscreen, bug spray and, most importantly, water.
“Trying to keep them hydrated is the main thing,” Hunte said. “It’s not even about thirst — it’s about survival.”
Jack Bolding, a 71-year-old Vietnam War veteran who has been living at the camp for about 15 months, said he nearly suffered a heat stroke over the weekend after becoming dehydrated.
He had walked to Walmart to buy some food, called a friend to pick him up and was dropped off near the camp.
Carrying two full backpacks, each weighing about 40 pounds, he was immediately overcome by the “ungodly” heat, he said. He managed to make it to the camp, but for the next few hours, he suffered the effects of heat sickness — dizziness, vomiting and shortness of breath.
Bolding’s health is more fragile than most. He has suffered two heart attacks, he said, and his stomach juts out underneath his skin, like a large, misshapen water balloon.
He wouldn’t say what caused the disfiguration, saying only that “war is a nasty place.” But he blamed his recent bout of heat sickness on dehydration.
Water is a vital and scarce resource in the homeless community, Hunte said.
Traveling between five homeless camps with about 60 people, she said she went through 10 large cases of water in the past three days. And they were large cases, she said, each with about 40 water bottles.
“They’re drinking a bottle in seconds and going to the next one,” she said.
A heat advisory from the National Weather Service is in effect until Thursday evening, and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, with a high of 96 degrees and heat index temperatures as high as 105 degrees.
When it’s that hot, heat illnesses can become more common.
“You put two to three bottles of water in you, it’s like your system’s boiling it, it’s so hot,” said Bolding.
The Northeast Georgia Health System has seen an uptick in the number of patients complaining of heat exposure, said spokeswoman Beth Downs. They've had eight cases since June 1.
Ken Gossage, director of the Good News at Noon homeless shelter, said two men showed up at his shelter this week after being hospitalized for dehydration.
“We do make it a point of keeping a big jug of ice water in our lobby so that they can stay hydrated,” Gossage said. “Some of them even carry around those big old 24, 30 ounce jugs and just keep filling them up.”
One homeless man at the camp behind St. Paul’s seems to be braving the heat better than others.
Clarence Roydes, 59, said he stays relatively cool in his hand-dug cave. Using a shovel, he dug something of a cave in the side of the hill, fashioning some old two-by-four planks to prop up a tarp. It is large enough to stand in. He uses batteries to power lights and even has a laptop that he plays video games on. He has lived at the camp off and on for about two years.
His thermometer read 80 degrees, about 10 degrees cooler than it was outside. Of course it gets hot, he said, but he fancies himself a survivalist and is mostly content.
“If I’m out of the sun, I’m out of the heat,” he said.
But for many homeless people, Fisher said, the heat is almost unbearable.
“For the most part, this is just hell on Earth,” he said. “We’ve got some that are injured, we have some that are disabled, and they pretty much are tentbound, for lack of a better term. So they’re just in there cooking right now.”
And if the homeless aren’t cooking in a tent, he said, they are on the move. “Most of them have to walk, they have to keep moving because otherwise they get arrested for trespassing or urban camping,” he said.
Mayor Sam Couvillon said the city is forming a commission with churches and other help groups, adding that they will likely schedule the first formal meeting in the next month. He said he’s met with members from the Ninth District Opportunity several times since being elected trying to learn more about the problem.
He sees an especially vital role for churches in the area. He said he was reaching out to churches Thursday to provide water and other supplies to the homeless.
On the issue of homelessness more broadly, he said, “I think if we can have a coordinated effort from, say, 12 to 15 churches here in our community, I think we can make an impact.”
He is reluctant to use taxpayer money to solve the problem, but at this point “everything's on the table,” he said.
Fisher, the housing manager for Ninth District, said talks with Couvillon have been productive.
He said everyone can do their part, even if it means keeping an extra bottle of water in the car and giving it to someone on the street.
“We are our brother’s keeper,” he said.
Those who want to donate water or other supplies can contact the nonprofit Agape Project of Georgia. Hunte, who heads the group, describes its members as “caretakers of the homeless.”
You can call the group at 470-846-8642 or send an email to christen@agapeprojectinc.org.