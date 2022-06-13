Heat advisory issued for Hall

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for much of Georgia for Tuesday from noon until 8 p.m., with an expected high of 97 degrees – and a “feels like” temperature as high as 105 degrees.

“Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur,” the advisory says.

Katie Martin, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service Peachtree City, said the high of 97 is about 10-11 degrees higher than average, though it is not out of the ordinary for southern heat waves.