Heat advisory issued for Hall

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for much of Georgia for Tuesday from noon until 8 p.m., with an expected high of 97 degrees – and a “feels like” temperature as high as 105 degrees.
“Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur,” the advisory says.
Katie Martin, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service Peachtree City, said the high of 97 is about 10-11 degrees higher than average, though it is not out of the ordinary for southern heat waves.
Gainesville recorded 104 degrees July 1, 2012, the highest temperature since 1996, Martin said.
The National Weather Services advises people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, it says.
People should watch for the possible signs of heat exhaustion, including dizziness, excessive sweating, clammy skin and nausea. Move to a cool area, sip water, and apply cool wet cloths.
If you fear that you or someone else may be experiencing heat stroke, call 911 immediately. Symptoms can include throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, body temperature above 103 degrees and a loss of consciousness.