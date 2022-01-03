Hall weather forecast: Bye, shorts, hello snow?

It isn’t much in the way of snow, but Hall County’s weather on Monday, Jan. 3, could be a stark contrast to the shorts-wearing temperatures of the past week.
The National Weather Service forecast late Sunday, Jan. 2, called for a chance of rain, possibly mixing with snow after 8 a.m., then gradually ending.
“Little or no snow accumulation” is expected, the forecast says.
However, unlike temperatures in the low 70s through the holidays, the high on Monday could be 46 degrees and the low, 30.
Sunny skies are expected through Tuesday, with rain possibly returning on Wednesday. Sunny weather could return Friday and Saturday, according to the forecast.