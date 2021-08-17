Hall out of tornado watch, flash food watch continues

The Hall County area remains under a flash food watch until 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, according to the National Weather Service.

Hall is part of 20 Georgia counties keeping an eye on the weather, as Tropical Storm Fred, now downgraded to a depression, bears down on the Southeast.



The county was under a tornado watch until 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Storms are more severe in neighboring Banks County, where there has been a preliminary report of a tornado about four miles east of Homer, with a report of a mobile home destroyed on Bennett Road and “multiple reports of damage along Payne Road,” according to the weather service.



Also, a barn has been destroyed “along with structural fire,” the agency reported.

The forecast for Hall calls for showers and possibly a thunderstorm, with wind gusts up to 25 mph and up to 2 inches of rain during the day.

Thunderstorms are likely to continue late into the night. New rainfall amounts of up to a quarter of an inch are expected, but thunderstorms could produce higher amounts.

Conditions are expected to improve on Wednesday, Aug. 18, with partly sunny skies in the forecast.