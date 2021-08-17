By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Hall out of tornado watch, flash food watch continues
The Hall County area remains under a flash food watch until 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, according to the National Weather Service.  

Hall is part of 20 Georgia counties keeping an eye on the weather, as Tropical Storm Fred, now downgraded to a depression, bears down on the Southeast.

The county was under a tornado watch until 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Storms are more severe in neighboring Banks County, where there has been a preliminary report of a tornado about four miles east of Homer, with a report of a mobile home destroyed on Bennett Road and “multiple reports of damage along Payne Road,” according to the weather service.

Also, a barn has been destroyed “along with structural fire,” the agency reported.

The forecast for Hall calls for showers and possibly a thunderstorm, with wind gusts up to 25 mph and up to 2 inches of rain during the day.

Thunderstorms are likely to continue late into the night. New rainfall amounts of up to a quarter of an inch are expected, but thunderstorms could produce higher amounts.

Conditions are expected to improve on Wednesday, Aug. 18, with partly sunny skies in the forecast.

