Gainesville’s air quality second-worst in state as wildfire smoke drifts south

You may have noticed an especially red and hazy sunrise in northeast Georgia Thursday morning as the smoke from Canadian wildfires blanketing the northeast drifts further south.

“We have already seen that smoke in northeast Georgia,” said Sam Marlow, a meteorologist with the Peachtree City National Weather Service. He said it’s not clear whether that smoke has reached the ground and to what extent it will affect the air quality, but the smoke’s visual effects can be seen in a “general haziness,” along with “really bright, vivid-red sunrises and sunsets.”

“When you look on traffic cams,” Marlow said, “you can just see how the sky is not as blue as what we would typically see on a nice summer day.”

More than 400 wildfires are raging across Canada in what is expected to be the country’s worst wildfire season on record, according to the Associated Press. Smoke from the blazes has been lapping into the U.S. since last month but intensified with recent fires in Quebec, where about 100 were considered out of control Wednesday.

Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division forecasts an air quality index of 81 in the Gainesville area on Thursday, which falls in the “moderate” range of 51 to 100, when air quality is considered “acceptable,” though “there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution,” according to the EPD. Gainesville’s air quality is the second-worst in the state, behind the northwest, which has an air quality index of 84.

Tens of millions of Americans were under air quality alerts Wednesday, with the air quality index exceeding 400 in Syracuse, New York City and Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley, according to AP. A level of 50 or under is considered good, and anything over 300 is considered “hazardous,” when even healthy people are advised to stay indoors.





The Associated Press contributed to this report.



