Emergency homeless shelter saving lives during freezing weather

Two older homeless men walked into the shelter Friday morning on the verge of hypothermia, their teeth still chattering half an hour later.
Had it not been for Mike Fisher, Jim Froehlich and many others who pitched in to open an emergency homeless shelter on Dorsey Street, these men might have frozen to death during what the National Weather Service is calling a “once-in-a-generation” arctic blast.
Forecasts show a low of 9 degrees Friday night, with temperatures staying below freezing until Sunday afternoon.
“You don’t know if you’re going to wake up or freeze to death,” said Victor Ledford, 58, one of the men who found refuge at the old Set Free Ministry, across the street from the Good News at Noon homeless shelter.
The Set Free building is serving as an emergency homeless shelter during one of the coldest periods in Hall County in years. It opened Wednesday, and organizers hope to keep it open until the icy weather relents and it becomes less dangerous for the homeless to stay outside.
Jim Froehlich, a physician at Good News at Noon who has led the effort, said Friday morning that they had about 30 homeless folks staying at the shelter.
Local nonprofits and churches have donated money, blankets, sleeping bags, gloves and food. And the city, he said, paid for some portable toilets.
“The weather is brutal and being exposed to these elements would be brutal for anybody,” Gainesville Mayor Sam Couvillon said. “I’m just really proud of our community as a whole coming together, supporting the cause.”
“The community support has been really fantastic, with the churches and individuals bringing over blankets and sleeping bags and food,” Froehlich said. “It's really been very endearing how the community has supported the plight of the homeless in this weather situation here.”
But they have run into some problems. The women’s toilets became backed up, and Froehlich was waiting on a plumbing company to come fix it.
Mike Fisher, street outreach director for Ninth District Opportunity, a nonprofit that serves low-income families, said the fastest-growing homeless population is men in their 50s and older, many of whom have debilitating injuries, are unable to work and don’t draw enough disability money to afford housing.
Tom LaVigne, 61, who has been homeless for two years, was one of the men who came in Friday morning on the verge of hypothermia.
“It’s just too cold. It doesn’t matter how many blankets you got,” he said. “Plus, I’m on a cane and need my hips replaced.”
Sevel others expressed their gratitude and said things might have been much worse without the community’s help.
“I just want to say, anybody that’s been helping the homeless, thank you very much,” said Scott Lester, 55. “This weather would be killing people if it weren't for all the support we’ve been getting.”
“You don't know what a relief it is to know that you have a place to go,” said Harold Brown, 61. “I'm not sure what I would have done without this being available to me.”