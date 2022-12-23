Emergency homeless shelter saving lives during freezing weather

Two older homeless men walked into the shelter Friday morning on the verge of hypothermia, their teeth still chattering half an hour later.



Had it not been for Mike Fisher, Jim Froehlich and many others who pitched in to open an emergency homeless shelter on Dorsey Street, these men might have frozen to death during what the National Weather Service is calling a “once-in-a-generation” arctic blast.

Forecasts show a low of 9 degrees Friday night, with temperatures staying below freezing until Sunday afternoon.

“You don’t know if you’re going to wake up or freeze to death,” said Victor Ledford, 58, one of the men who found refuge at the old Set Free Ministry, across the street from the Good News at Noon homeless shelter.

The Set Free building is serving as an emergency homeless shelter during one of the coldest periods in Hall County in years. It opened Wednesday, and organizers hope to keep it open until the icy weather relents and it becomes less dangerous for the homeless to stay outside.

Jim Froehlich, a physician at Good News at Noon who has led the effort, said Friday morning that they had about 30 homeless folks staying at the shelter.

Local nonprofits and churches have donated money, blankets, sleeping bags, gloves and food. And the city, he said, paid for some portable toilets.