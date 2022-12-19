Christmas in Hall will be one of the coldest in decades. Here's what to know about possible record-breaking cold

Christmas Eve is going to be one of the coldest Hall County has had in 39 years.

And Christmas day won’t be much warmer.

A cold front is expected to hit the area late Thursday, with temperatures taking a rapid plunge to 19 degrees Friday morning, wind gusts of between 25-35 mph and a high of just 25, said Keith Stellman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The temperature will drop to 11 degrees by Christmas Eve morning, with wind chills ranging from 0 to -5 throughout the day and a low of 11 degrees that night. Friday and Saturday will be the coldest days of the week, according to Stellman, as the temperature will rise to a high of just 29 the day before Christmas.

“We’re basically going to go more than 48-hours below freezing,” Stellman said.

To prepare for the cold, local nonprofits and churches are banding together to open a temporary shelter and provide cold-weather essentials to homeless people.

On Saturday, temperatures “will be close to record lows,” according to Stellman, who said the low that day is expected to be “just a couple degrees above the record lows set in 1983.”