Christmas in Hall will be one of the coldest in decades. Here's what to know about possible record-breaking cold

Christmas Eve is going to be one of the coldest Hall County has had in 39 years.
And Christmas day won’t be much warmer.
A cold front is expected to hit the area late Thursday, with temperatures taking a rapid plunge to 19 degrees Friday morning, wind gusts of between 25-35 mph and a high of just 25, said Keith Stellman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
The temperature will drop to 11 degrees by Christmas Eve morning, with wind chills ranging from 0 to -5 throughout the day and a low of 11 degrees that night. Friday and Saturday will be the coldest days of the week, according to Stellman, as the temperature will rise to a high of just 29 the day before Christmas.
“We’re basically going to go more than 48-hours below freezing,” Stellman said.
To prepare for the cold, local nonprofits and churches are banding together to open a temporary shelter and provide cold-weather essentials to homeless people.
On Saturday, temperatures “will be close to record lows,” according to Stellman, who said the low that day is expected to be “just a couple degrees above the record lows set in 1983.”
Christmas morning will see a low of 17 degrees before climbing to above freezing temperatures that day.
It could snow early Friday, but Stellman said the likelihood of any precipitation is decreasing.
“There might be some flurries around early Friday morning, but the precipitation chances seem to be decreasing with time,” Stellman said. “The only caveat to the roads will be Friday morning. We are expecting it to rain overnight into Friday morning and depending on how much drying occurs after that rain…it introduces what we call a potential for a flash freeze.”
Homeowners should take proactive measures to prevent water pipes from freezing or bursting over the weekend, Stellman said, particularly those with elevated homes.
“Anybody that’s in an elevated home where the waterline is coming into the home, you want to make sure those (lines) are wrapped with some kind of foam…to help keep as much heat,” said Stellman, who added that keeping a “slow drip” from sink faucets to prevent stagnant water from freezing.
Lawson Air Conditioning and Plumbing owner Debbie Davis reminded residents trying to keep their home warm over the weekend that a “thermostat is a control device, not an accelerator.”
“If you have a heat pump, remember you will not obtain immediate heat in extreme temperatures,” Davis said. “The heat pump, by design, will be pulling in outside air and working as hard as it can to condition that air to your desired temperature.”
Davis went on to say that some people may notice an unfamiliar burning scent or steam coming from indoor units when they crank up the heat. She explained that this isn’t a cause for concern.
“(The heating system) is likely burning off any dust or debris that has settled in the heating coils,” she said. “This smell should dissipate in 15 minutes or so. It is also normal for a heat pump to go into a defrost cycle…you may notice the outdoor unit discharges steam, with the outdoor fan not running. Some customers panic and suspect this to be smoke. The defrost cycle may last only a few minutes. Be sure to avoid having air vents blocked by furniture or Christmas decorations.”
Davis also recommends disconnecting “any outside hoses from hose bibbs to avoid freezing the spigots and (wrapping) outside spigots with a towel to further insulate in extreme temperatures,” as well as draining water from out-buildings containing water lines – such as garages or workshops – and “turning off irrigation systems to avoid frozen fountains in your yards.”
With temperatures expected to drop to extreme lows this weekend, Stellman advised pet owners to bring outdoor animals indoors and provide shelter or even extra layers of clothing to “keep the heat close to the body.”
The weather isn’t bad for everyone.
Ron Loggins, owner of R&A Tree Service in Gainesville, said he’s seen an uptick in sales for fire wood.
The company sells racks of wood ranging from $30 to $100.