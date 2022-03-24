With homes disappearing, here’s when construction could start on Sardis Road Connector

Residents may see homes being torn down in the Sardis area of northwest Hall County, but that doesn’t mean construction is imminent on the long-awaited Sardis Road Connector project.

Right of way acquisition is expected to last about six more months, with construction possibly starting in 2023-24, County Engineer Frank Miller said.

Even still, real progress is being made on the project that’s been decades in the making. Final designs should be finished in about six months, as well.

“We’re finally getting (the project) off the ground,” Miller said.