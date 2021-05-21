By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Why Spout Springs Road motorists could face more traffic delays next week
The long-awaited Spout Springs Road widening project begins Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Flowery Branch with heavy equipment removing growth alongside the road for utility access. - photo by Scott Rogers

More delays are expected in the Spout Springs Road widening project.

Weather permitting, single-lane closures are planned as traffic shifts are scheduled for 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

For several months, drivers have been sitting in traffic as workers have set up lane closures in short stretches.

The $32 million project, which calls for widening Spout Springs from two to four lanes between Hog Mountain Road and Union Circle, is set for completion in December.

