Why Mount Vernon Road may have traffic delays in May
04162018 NORTHHALL 01.jpg
Traffic along Mount Vernon Road in Gainesville, on Friday, April 13, 2018. - photo by David Barnes

Traffic delays are expected in May as road crews work on Mount Vernon Road in North Hall, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Maintenance crews will be applying liquid asphalt and a layer of aggregate to seal the roadway, according to a GDOT press release Friday, April 28.

Weather permitting, the work is scheduled for Mondays through Thursdays, with work expected to start May 1 and finish by June 1. It will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on those days.

Crews will be out between Thompson Bridge Road and Dahlonega Highway — a 9-mile stretch.

“There will be daily lane closures in place,” according to GDOT. “Flaggers will be onsite to direct traffic through work zones.”