Why drivers should expect delays this week on I-985 in South Hall

Motorists driving north on Interstate 985 in South Hall can expect delays this week as the Georgia Department of Transportation is replacing concrete slabs on the roadway.
The right lane will be closed as crews are scheduled to work 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Thursday, Aug. 11, weather permitting, according to a GDOT press release Monday, Aug.8.
The work will start one mile south of Exit 12 and end one mile north of the exit — a 2-mile stretch. Exit 12 leads drivers to Spout Springs Road and Flowery Branch.