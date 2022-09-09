Why Claude Parks Road has closed and how long repairs will take

Claude Parks Road near Murrayville is closed to through traffic due to a washout at Bull Creek near Jake Kemp Road, according to Hall County.
The corrugated metal pipe below the roadway washed away, Public Works Director Srikanth Yamala said.
The county has called a contractor to replace the pipe with a box culvert. The work may take a month to complete, Yamala said.
Motorists are advised to take Jake Kemp or Wade Whelchel roads to Ben Parks Road as a detour. Detour signs have been placed in the area.