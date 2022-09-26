Where motorists can expect more delays as concrete slabs are replaced

The northbound lane of Ga. 365 will be closed for part of the week as the Georgia Department of Transportation replaces broken concrete slabs with new slabs.
The road maintenance is expected to run from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27 through Thursday, Sept. 29.
GDOT says drivers should expect delays and urges them to find alternate routes.
Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors.
The slab replacement is part of ongoing maintenance work along Interstate 985 and Ga. 365.
Concrete slabs can have a lifespan of 20-40 years, but some segments replaced in 2017 may need to be replaced again.
“Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert and watch for workers,” GDOT said in a press release.
Before hitting the road, you can get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org or downloading the Georgia 511 app.