When you might be able to board one of Hall Area Transit’s new trolleys

Nostalgia could be coming to downtown Gainesville in spring 2021 in the form of blue and white motorized trolleys.



Hall Area Transit showed off the two vehicles at a recent holiday parade but has otherwise stored them at the Hall Area Transit offices at 687 Main St.

The trolleys will be rolled out for special events this winter, transportation officials say. Then, in April, as the weather turns warmer, they are projected to hit the streets for a daily 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. route that will target the lunch crowd, said Phillippa Lewis Moss, director of Gainesville-Hall County Community Services. Moss spoke with The Times and gave a tour of the new vehicles on Thursday, Dec. 10.