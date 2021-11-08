When Hog Mountain and Cash Road roundabout is expected to be built

Construction of a roundabout at Hog Mountain Road and Cash Road is expected to cost about $872,000 and last eight to 10 months.
Until then, drivers in South Hall can continue to expect to sit in traffic at a three-way stop.
The county accepted a bid from Snellville-based E. R. Snell Contractor, Inc., Director of Public Works and Utilities Srikanth Yamala told the Hall County Board of Commissioners Monday, Nov. 8.
The board is expected to approve the deal at its Wednesday, Nov. 10, meeting.
Yamala said they have not seen delays in receiving construction materials yet, though that could change with supply chain issues affecting many construction projects in the area.
The intersection near Flowery Branch High School was recently made into a three-way stop, causing traffic congestion, especially during school rush hours. Yamala said officers from Hall County Sheriff’s Office have been deployed at the intersection during busy periods to help guide traffic.
Like other roundabouts that have been built around the county, the Cash Road/Hog Mountain one will allow people to turn right into a circle and then exit onto a roadway leading them to where they need to go. The circle will have two exits on Hog Mountain Road, one on Cash Road and one will lead into a 334-unit apartment complex that’s being built.