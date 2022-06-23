When construction might happen on new Thompson Bridge Road bridge over Chattahoochee River

How to comment
The public can give online feedback until July 11 on a bridge proposed for Thompson Bridge Road over the Chattahoochee River. Visit dot.ga.gov and click on “About GDOT” and then “Public Outreach Meetings.”
A new bridge on Thompson Bridge Road/Ga. 60 over the Chattahoochee River is inching closer to being built.
Plans call for the 1,170-foot bridge to be built west of the southbound bridge and tearing down the 66-year-old northbound structure.
When construction is done, northbound traffic would move to the existing southbound bridge, which was built in the 1990s, and southbound traffic would use the new bridge.
The $41 million project has been in the works for years, with the Georgia Department of Transportation gathering public input this month on the project through its website.
The site shows construction set for fiscal 2027.
Plans may change based on the feedback, which is being accepted until July 11.
“If major changes occur to what was previously shown to the community, additional public outreach would occur,” according to GDOT.
If no major changes are proposed, the project would advance to right of way acquisition and into final design. Once the design is finished, “the project would advance to construction,” the website states.
GDOT described the existing northbound bridge, which was repaired in 1992, as in “fair” or “satisfactory” condition, but there are signs of cracking and “heavy corrosion.”
Both two-lane bridges are heavily used, as Ga. 60 is a major North Hall traffic artery.
For years, the state has been on a mission to replace Lake Lanier bridges, which were built in the mid-1950s when the lake was built by the Army Corps of Engineers.