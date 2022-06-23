When construction might happen on new Thompson Bridge Road bridge over Chattahoochee River

A new bridge on Thompson Bridge Road/Ga. 60 over the Chattahoochee River is inching closer to being built.

Plans call for the 1,170-foot bridge to be built west of the southbound bridge and tearing down the 66-year-old northbound structure.

When construction is done, northbound traffic would move to the existing southbound bridge, which was built in the 1990s, and southbound traffic would use the new bridge.