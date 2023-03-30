What taking down crane means for downtown Gainesville motorists

The crane is coming down at The National development being built in downtown Gainesville, meaning a road closure for motorists.
Crews will be setting up a crane to dismantle the construction crane, resulting in Washington Street being closed to traffic between Green Street and E.E. Butler Parkway between 9 a.m. Friday, March 31, and Monday, April 3, according to a press release from the city Thursday, March 30.
“Those navigating the area are urged to drive carefully and watch for construction workers and equipment during this time,” the release states.
The National is a multi-use development at 111 Green St., featuring a seven-story, 130-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel and an adjacent 157-unit, five-story apartment building.
Work could finish by late summer on the apartments, and the hotel could open by late spring, project officials have said.