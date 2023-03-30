What taking down crane means for downtown Gainesville motorists

The crane is coming down at The National development being built in downtown Gainesville, meaning a road closure for motorists.

Crews will be setting up a crane to dismantle the construction crane, resulting in Washington Street being closed to traffic between Green Street and E.E. Butler Parkway between 9 a.m. Friday, March 31, and Monday, April 3, according to a press release from the city Thursday, March 30.

“Those navigating the area are urged to drive carefully and watch for construction workers and equipment during this time,” the release states.