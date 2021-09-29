What drivers will face until roundabout is built at busy South Hall intersection

A three-way stop is in place on Hog Mountain Road in South Hall as a traffic measure until a roundabout at Cash Road is built.

Traffic was backed up in either direction on Hog Mountain Wednesday morning as motorists went through the intersection between Spout Springs Road and Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13. The road also travels by Flowery Branch High School.

The three-way stop “is in place to enhance safety at this intersection until the roundabout is complete,” Hall County spokeswoman Katie Crumley said Sept. 29.

Asked if motorists should generally expect traffic delays there, Srikanth Yamala, Hall’s director of public works and utilities, said, “We encourage motorists to pay attention to the safety signs and slow down for construction crews until the roundabout is completed.”

Work on the roundabout is expected to begin in December and take 10-12 months to complete, Crumley said.

The project has drawn huge public interest, with a low-key open house that featured map displays on Aug. 24 turning into a full-scale public hearing with residents peppering county officials with questions.

“Staff evaluated additional safety measures (such as stop signs) based on comments received from the citizens at the public meeting,” Yamala said on Wednesday.

Like other roundabouts that have been built around the county, the Cash Road/Hog Mountain one will allow people to turn right into a circle and then exit onto a roadway leading them to where they need to go. Two exits on the circle will be on Hog Mountain Road, one will be on Cash Road and one will lead into a 334-unit apartment complex that’s being built.

Concerns at the Aug. 24 meeting ranged from how a roundabout functions to how a mass of vehicles — from school buses to passenger cars — would navigate the roundabout all at once. There was some support for the project, with one resident saying, “I think the worst thing would be to do absolutely nothing.”

Traffic can be especially difficult for Cash Road motorists turning during rush hour or school times onto Hog Mountain Road.

At the meeting, resident Kim Stinson talked about how he and his wife would team up to make safe turns from Cash Road onto Hog Mountain, with Stinson watching traffic from his left and his wife watching traffic from his right.

“She’s like, ‘It’s clear,’ and I’m like, ‘No, I have a train (of cars) coming,’” he said.



