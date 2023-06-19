WeGo transit fares could increase in July. Here's how much you could pay

Hall Area Transit’s WeGo could soon increase fares riders pay for the service.

The proposal, if approved, would see fares for rides after 6:30 p.m. go from $2 to $4. Under the proposal, fares also would go from 50 cents to $1 for each additional mile after five miles. More than 90% of riders don’t go farther than five miles, officials say.

The public will have the opportunity to provide input to Gainesville city officials during an online public hearing at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, via Zoom.

The second public hearing is scheduled for noon Thursday, June 29, and will be held in front of Hall Area Transit at 687 Main St. in Gainesville.

The proposed increases would begin Monday, July 31, with city approval.

WeGo has emerged as an integral provision for greater transportation in Gainesville and Hall County through convenient, more affordable means of travel for seniors and residents with limited incomes.

Recent data indicates a large number of WeGo’s weekly riders utilizing the app to access rides to markets and stores that accept SNAP benefits, and more than 50% of passengers who rely on WeGo’s service have an annual income below $20,000.

Since gaining five new vehicles in its fleet of 17 transit buses, General Manager of Hall Area Transit Phillippa Lewis Moss said demand for the service has continued to climb.

"The demand for WeGo service has continued to rise since it launched in December 2020," said Moss, who manages Hall Area Transit. "There was a time when demand was only high during the morning hours when most people travel to work, but now the system is constantly busy."

Folks who cannot attend the public hearings are encouraged to submit their comments in writing to Moss via email at pmoss@gainesvillega.gov, or by letter to Hall Area Transit headquarters.



