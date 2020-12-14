BREAKING
Hall schools making big changes for this week, start of next semester
All Hall County system middle and high school students taking classes in person will switch to at-home learning from Wednesday, Dec. 16, through Friday, Dec. 18, which is the last day before the winter break.
Full Story
By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Want to take a local version of Uber or Lyft? WeGo public transit is on the go in Gainesville
12152020 WEGO 1.jpg
Hall Area Transit driver Mary Mills drives one of the new WeGo vans Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, on the launch day of the Gainesville transit system. - photo by Scott Rogers

A public transit form of Uber or Lyft hit Gainesville streets Monday, Dec. 14.

Three vans began hauling passengers to destinations across town at $3 per trip, with about 20 or so people having taken advantage of the new service as of mid-morning.

“We expect 25-50 trips a day between now and the end of December,” said Phillippa Lewis Moss, director of Gainesville-Hall County Community Services. “It’s going to take a while for people to learn about the service and try it out.”

Create your own user feedback survey
12152020 WEGO 6.jpg
Hall Area Transit launches their new WeGo vanpool service Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Passengers can book a trip using the free WeGo app much like Uber and Lyft. - photo by Scott Rogers

Kathy Lightfoot, who used the service Monday morning to take her to her job at the Hall County Government Center on Browns Bridge Road, said she’d be using the new service frequently.

“I don’t have transportation of my own, so this is my primary way of getting to and from work,” Lightfoot said. “It’s very convenient. One of the convenient things is that I don’t have to try to get change or buy a ticket. I just go on the app, and it pulls the money directly out of my account.”
Riders use a smartphone app to request trips, paying through an account they set up on the app and then tracking, if they wish, the driver’s progress to where they are waiting. Riders may be directed to walk to a certain location determined by the app as the best spot for the pickup.

12152020 WEGO 2.jpg
Hall Area Transit launches their new WeGo vanpool service Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Passengers can book a trip using the free WeGo app much like Uber and Lyft. - photo by Scott Rogers
12152020 WEGO 3.jpg
Hall Area Transit launches their new WeGo vanpool service Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Passengers can book a trip using the free WeGo app much like Uber and Lyft. - photo by Scott Rogers

“It’s about efficiently capturing people along major arteries, where it’s easy to pick you up and easy for the vehicle to keep going,” Moss said.

For now, the service is operating just in Gainesville, but plans are to expand it to Hall County on July 1. The total fleet will be 15 vans. Three are in service now, with six on standby and six others that will arrive later, Moss said.

Microtransit service has been in the works for a couple of years, as officials began exploring public transportation options. 

The concern has been one of funding. As Hall climbs above 200,000 people, it gets redefined as a “large urban area” and federal dollars go away.

Hall Area Transit’s fixed-route system, Gainesville Connection, is expected to continue but with a reduction in routes from five to three. Dial-A-Ride is expected to end once WeGo is expanded into Hall.

The vans cost about $1.8 million, or $120,000 apiece, and were paid for through the federal CARES Act passed earlier this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regional events