Want to take a local version of Uber or Lyft? WeGo public transit is on the go in Gainesville

A public transit form of Uber or Lyft hit Gainesville streets Monday, Dec. 14.

Three vans began hauling passengers to destinations across town at $3 per trip, with about 20 or so people having taken advantage of the new service as of mid-morning.

“We expect 25-50 trips a day between now and the end of December,” said Phillippa Lewis Moss, director of Gainesville-Hall County Community Services. “It’s going to take a while for people to learn about the service and try it out.”