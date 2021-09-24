Board splits vote on storage facility near homes on Browns Bridge Road

Despite dozens of residents organizing together in opposition, a storage facility on Browns Bridge Road was approved in a split vote.

Developer Lanier Luxe Self Storage of Murrayville applied to build a seven-building facility on nearly 10 acres at 4152 Browns Bridge Road near Cherokee Trail and Greyfield Bluff Drive, where residential homes sit adjacent to the development. The one- and two-story buildings would vary in size from about 16,500 square feet to 30,000 square feet, and the site would include outdoor storage for boats and RVs. The application would rezone the land from residential and agricultural residential use to highway business.