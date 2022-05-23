Freight train blocks traffic in downtown Lula

A Norfolk Southern freight train is blocking Athens Street in downtown Lula.
The train is carrying steel pipes, and some of its load is leaning and must be secured, said Connor Spielmaker, a railway spokesperson. A railway crew is on its way, Spielmaker said, but there is no timeline yet for when the train will be on the move again.
The train is blocking both Athens Street and 8th Street near their intersections with Main Street going toward Banks County. Workers noticed the issue and stopped in Lula late Monday morning, May 23.
City Manager Dennis Bergin said officials are waiting on equipment to fix the issue, and repairs could take several hours.