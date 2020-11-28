Proposed road project would make this key change at Gaines Mill Road-Athens Highway intersection

A road project banning left turns from Gaines Mill Road onto Athens Highway/U.S. 129 is being proposed by Hall County as a possible traffic fix at the East Hall intersection.
Hall is holding a public meeting on the potential project at Greater Timber Ridge Church, 2225 Timber Ridge Circle, which is near the intersection, at 11 a.m. Dec. 5. The meeting will be held outside the church in the parking lot, Hall County Commissioner Jeff Stowe said.
Traffic has been a longstanding issue at the intersection, with residents trying last year to get some relief, particularly a traffic light.
What: Proposed road project at Gaines Mill Road and Athens Highway/U.S. 129
When: 11 a.m.-noon Dec. 5
Where: Greater Timber Ridge Church, 2225 Timber Ridge Circle
Stowe said the county approached the Gainesville-Hall Metropolitan Planning Organization — Hall County’s lead transportation planning agency — to look at the intersection.
Hall ended up asking the Georgia Department of Transportation to do a traffic light study.
“That came back this summer that it wasn’t warranted,” said Stowe, who represents that part of the county, on Friday, Nov. 20.
He said he wants community feedback before moving forward on the road project, which would force motorists wanting to turn left from Gaines Mill Road onto U.S. 129 to first turn right then make a U-turn in the median.
“There may be a lot of people who don’t feel safety is an issue there and want to be able to take a left instead of turning right out of there and doing a U-turn,” Stowe said.
The work would be a “quick response” project, which means it could be done in 45-90 days at a cost of $200,000 or less, DOT district spokeswoman Katie Strickland said.
Restricted left turns are becoming common in places throughout the Hall County, including the Spout Springs Road project that’s underway and on McEver Road near Dawsonville Highway/Ga. 53.