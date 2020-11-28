Proposed road project would make this key change at Gaines Mill Road-Athens Highway intersection

A road project banning left turns from Gaines Mill Road onto Athens Highway/U.S. 129 is being proposed by Hall County as a possible traffic fix at the East Hall intersection.



Hall is holding a public meeting on the potential project at Greater Timber Ridge Church, 2225 Timber Ridge Circle, which is near the intersection, at 11 a.m. Dec. 5. The meeting will be held outside the church in the parking lot, Hall County Commissioner Jeff Stowe said.

Traffic has been a longstanding issue at the intersection, with residents trying last year to get some relief, particularly a traffic light.