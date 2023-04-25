Portion of Mabry Road closed until late June for construction

Part of Mabry Road in Gainesville is closed to traffic until late June due to construction, according to Hall County officials.
Mabry Road, which connects Old Flowery Branch and Mountain View roads, is closed from Old Flowery Branch Road to Centennial Drive.
Drivers are detoured onto Mountain View Road and Old Flowery Branch Road.
Residents have access to the northern part of Mabry Road through Old Flowery Branch Road, and the southern side of the road can be accessed by Mountain View Road or Centennial Drive.