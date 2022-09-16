Paving will occur Monday on this portion of Ga. 365

A portion of the southbound lanes of State Road 365 will be closed Monday during a repaving project, the Georgia Department of Transportation reported.
The repaving will occur from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. near the intersection of SR 365 and Lula Road.
Elizabeth Johnson, a spokeswoman with GDOT, said only one lane will be blocked during the paving process.
Traffic on Lula Road heading west will be restricted to a right turn on SR 365.
“Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors,” Johnson said. “Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert and watch for workers.”