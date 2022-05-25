Nothing ‘off the table’ as GDOT begins traffic study of Ga. 365 in Hall

Growth pushing up Ga. 365 in northeast Hall County has gotten the attention of the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The agency has begun an 18-month study of the corridor, with an estimated completion in summer 2024.
The study came out of “conversations with Hall County representatives, GDOT management and just the development of the inland port,” said Charles Robinson, assistant state transportation planning administrator.
Construction could begin later this year on the Northeast Georgia Inland Port, a truck terminal that would be operated by the Georgia Ports Authority off White Sulphur Road.
Ga. 365 “is a critical corridor,” said Robinson, speaking recently to the Gainesville-Hall Metropolitan Planning Organization, Hall’s lead transportation planning agency.
“What we’re doing is looking at the existing conditions along the roadway, as well as the future,” he said, adding that potential improvements will be explored. “Nothing is off the table, at this point.”
Main things that will be looked at include traffic safety and easing congestion.
GDOT will be seeking public input as part of the process, Robinson said.
The study area will run 16 miles from Jesse Jewell Parkway in Gainesville to Belton Bridge Road near Lula.
GDOT is considering a limited-access interchange at Lanier Tech Drive and YMCA Drive.
Plans are still being developed, but the basic concept calls for removing a traffic light that’s now at the busy intersection and providing access to Lanier Tech Drive and YMCA Drive by other means, such as through roundabouts.